Fifth grader with desire to help people shadows Nacogdoches Medical Center surgeon
Madalyn Fuller, 11, got her own set of scrubs as she received a VIP tour of the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Surgery Center. Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Chief Surgeon Dr. Larry Walker is pleased that someone as young as a fifth grader would want to shadow him.
