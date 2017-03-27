Angelina County leaders preparing for the 'Big One'
While storms popping up in the Atlantic are the last things on the minds of those that live in East Texas, it is priority number one for the Angelina County Office of Emergency Management as the calendar creeps closer to the start of hurricane season. It's been 12 years since Hurricane Rita and nine years since Ike hit the Pineywoods.
