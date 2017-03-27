Angelina County grand jury indicts former coach for online solicitation, improper relationship
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a former Zavalla baseball coach for felony online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between an educator and a student charges. The charges against Richard Warren Cratty Jr., 31, of Nacogdoches, are both second-degree felonies, and they stem from allegations that he had improper communication and relationships with two students.
