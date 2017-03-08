Affidavit: Nacogdoches man poisoned dog with antifreeze mixed in hamburger meat
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he poisoned a woman's German shepherd by mixing antifreeze with hamburger meat and feeding it to the dog. Antonio Lopez Romero, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Wednesday on a state-jail felony cruelty to non-livestock animals charge.
