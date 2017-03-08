Affidavit: Nacogdoches man poisoned d...

Affidavit: Nacogdoches man poisoned dog with antifreeze mixed in hamburger meat

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he poisoned a woman's German shepherd by mixing antifreeze with hamburger meat and feeding it to the dog. Antonio Lopez Romero, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Wednesday on a state-jail felony cruelty to non-livestock animals charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... 17 hr Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar 8 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb 28 AndyBoyd11 1
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb 22 Kbb 43
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Feb 15 TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Feb 14 tomin cali 1
Lloyd Edwards, Annie Edwards (Mar '13) Feb '17 Ladiistallion 2
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC