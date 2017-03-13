Affidavit: Nacogdoches County man tried to hide weed in mouth during traffic stop

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a 19-year-old Nacogdoches man on a tampering with evidence charge after the man tried to hide marijuana in his mouth with chewing tobacco on Tuesday. Shane Nathan Billey is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony tampering with or fabricating evidence charge and a Class B possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.