Affidavit: Domestic violence suspect fought with Nacogdoches County Sheriff's deputies, jailers

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 24-year-old man late Sunday night in connection to allegations that he physically assaulted a woman and then fought with the NCSO deputies who responded to the domestic violence call. When the man was taken to the county jail, he also fought with jail staff enough that deputies pepper-sprayed him, according to the arrest affidavit.

