Affidavit: Domestic violence suspect fought with Nacogdoches County Sheriff's deputies, jailers
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 24-year-old man late Sunday night in connection to allegations that he physically assaulted a woman and then fought with the NCSO deputies who responded to the domestic violence call. When the man was taken to the county jail, he also fought with jail staff enough that deputies pepper-sprayed him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|40 min
|Kacie Sepulvado
|26
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar 11
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar 8
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb 28
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|Kbb
|43
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb 15
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC