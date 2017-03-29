29-year-old woman arrested for allege...

29-year-old woman arrested for alleged 2014 Nacogdoches County sex assault of child

Tuesday Mar 21

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 29-year-old woman Monday in connection to allegations that she sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy in November of 2013. Rebecca Jolene Rigby is still being held in the Nacogdoches Jail on a second-degree felony sexual assault of a child charge.

