Victim testifies at Nacogdoches trial for man accused of tying up, sexually assaulting girl
During the jury trial of a Nacogdoches man accused of snatching a then-7-year-old girl from her yard, taking her to his house, and sexually assaulting her, the alleged victim said Juan Perez Moreno put black tape on her feet, hands, and mouth and removed it after he did the "nasty stuff." Moreno, an illegal immigrant who was working in the Nacogdoches area, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on four first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charges, a first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury-sexual abuse charge, a first-degree continuous sexual assault of a child charge, and a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.
