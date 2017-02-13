TxDOT to close Nacogdoches loop west ...

TxDOT to close Nacogdoches loop west of University Drive Sunday

The Texas Department of Transportation will be shutting down a portion of South loop 224 East Sunday, so Union Pacific can replace the railroad crossing located just west of University Drive. The construction will require traffic to be re-routed throughout the day.

