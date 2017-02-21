SFA's Steen Library opens Emerging Technologies Lab with virtual reality experiences
During a class visit and lesson at Stephen F. Austin State University, Emily Schneider, senior advertising major from Dallas, creates a sculpture in 3-D using the new Oculus Rift stationary virtual reality experience in the Steen Library's Emerging Technologies Lab. Recently, SFA's Steen Library officially opened the new lab, which houses two HTC Vive virtual reality rooms, four Oculus Rift stationary experiences and two 3-D printers.
