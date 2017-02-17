SFA's Center for Regional Heritage Re...

SFA's Center for Regional Heritage Research works with museum, French ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

SFA's Center for Regional Heritage Research works with museum, French officials to create 3-D image of LaSalle cannon Dr. Robert Z. Selden Jr., research associate at Stephen F. Austin State University's Center for Regional Heritage Research, scans a 17th-century French cannon found during the excavation of La Belle - one of four ships led by explorer RenA©-Robert Cavelier, the Sieur de la Salle, to North America in the 1600s. Selden will create a 3-D CAD model of the cannon, currently housed at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin, for use by Texas and French officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 51 min WetPhartzs 1,118
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Feb 15 TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Feb 14 tomin cali 1
Lloyd Edwards, Annie Edwards (Mar '13) Feb 7 Ladiistallion 2
Rent House Jan 30 Jbrodie93 1
Lufkin Cats Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) Dec '16 Good Citizen 11
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC