SFA's Center for Regional Heritage Research works with museum, French officials to create 3-D image of LaSalle cannon Dr. Robert Z. Selden Jr., research associate at Stephen F. Austin State University's Center for Regional Heritage Research, scans a 17th-century French cannon found during the excavation of La Belle - one of four ships led by explorer RenA©-Robert Cavelier, the Sieur de la Salle, to North America in the 1600s. Selden will create a 3-D CAD model of the cannon, currently housed at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin, for use by Texas and French officials.

