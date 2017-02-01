SFA to host Showcase Saturday for prospective students
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Future college students will have the opportunity to experience a taste of campus life during a free, action-packed open-house , at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. Prospective students will have the opportunity to visit with university faculty and staff members, tour the campus and residence halls, and preview academic programs during the SFA Showcase Saturday event.
