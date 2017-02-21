NWS cancels tornado watch for Deep East Texas counties

The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado watch that was in effect for Shelby, San Augustine, Nacogdoches, Angelina and Sabine counties through 3 p.m. The organization announced the watch early Tuesday morning and later canceled it about 1:44 p.m. The watch includes the cities of Hemphill, Lufkin, Many, Nacogdoches, Natchitoches, Pineland, Pleasant Hill, San Augustine and Zwolle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.