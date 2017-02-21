NWS cancels tornado watch for Deep East Texas counties
The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado watch that was in effect for Shelby, San Augustine, Nacogdoches, Angelina and Sabine counties through 3 p.m. The organization announced the watch early Tuesday morning and later canceled it about 1:44 p.m. The watch includes the cities of Hemphill, Lufkin, Many, Nacogdoches, Natchitoches, Pineland, Pleasant Hill, San Augustine and Zwolle.
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb 15
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Lloyd Edwards, Annie Edwards (Mar '13)
|Feb 7
|Ladiistallion
|2
|Rent House
|Jan 30
|Jbrodie93
|1
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|Good Citizen
|11
