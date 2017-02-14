Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital EMT students 'dispatched' to mock casualty scenario
Training the mind to stay calm under high pressure circumstances takes a lot mental practice and for that reason Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital EMT class used their classroom skills at the annual field day. More than 20 students took part in the mock training.
