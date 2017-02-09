Nacogdoches man who wounded his rival...

Nacogdoches man who wounded his rival in a drive-by shooting accepts 3 years

Monday Feb 6

A Nacogdoches man man who escalated a feud over a woman by using a shotgun to wound his rival in a drive-by shooting incident in May of 2016 accepted a plea bargain deal of three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. William Jay Hyde, 26, appeared in Judge Edwin Klein's 420th Judicial District Courtroom for a plea bargain hearing on Feb. 3. As part of the plea deal, Hyde pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Nacogdoches, TX

