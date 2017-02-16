Nacogdoches ISD addresses Hispanic co...

Nacogdoches ISD addresses Hispanic community's concerns in regard to immigration issues

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Nacogdoches ISD reports some Hispanic parents were scared to send their children to school with reports and rumors of immigration officials in town. Educators and parents are working together to make sure Hispanic communities have the facts about immigration laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Wed TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Tue tomin cali 1
Lloyd Edwards, Annie Edwards (Mar '13) Feb 7 Ladiistallion 2
Rent House Jan 30 Jbrodie93 1
Lufkin Cats Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) Dec '16 Good Citizen 11
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC