Nacogdoches ISD addresses Hispanic community's concerns in regard to immigration issues
Nacogdoches ISD reports some Hispanic parents were scared to send their children to school with reports and rumors of immigration officials in town. Educators and parents are working together to make sure Hispanic communities have the facts about immigration laws.
