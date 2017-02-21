Nacogdoches County jury sentences man...

Nacogdoches County jury sentences man who sexually assaulted girl to 47 years

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A Nacogdoches County jury has sentenced a man to 47 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for kidnapping, tying up, and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in 2015. Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the jury found Juan Perez Moreno guilty of four counts of felony sexual assault of a child.

