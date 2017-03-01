Nacogdoches police have arrested a phlebotomist with Texas Health and Human Services who is accused of setting up an appointment with a woman and sexually assaulting her during an exam. According to an arrest affidavit, an officer met with a woman on Feb. 18. She said she had received a letter on the previous day from the Texas Health and Human Services office which was left at her home.

