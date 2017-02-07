Injured police officer can sue state ...

Injured police officer can sue state university for discrimination

A university police officer who suffered a back injury while on duty may sue the university in federal court for discrimination under the federal Rehabilitation Act, a U.S. District Court ruled. Timothy Dugger worked as a police officer for Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, and injured his back in August 2014 when he fell while working, court records show.

