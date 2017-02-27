Dozens demand town hall meeting with East Texas Congressman
Dozens of East Texans spent midday Tuesday on the downtown square in Tyler demanding a town hall meeting with their congressman, U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert. In a Facebook video of the congressman entering the event, he told protesters 'Good to see y'all.
