Crockett PD seeking public's help in finding 2 suspects who used rifle in robbery
Late Wednesday night, two men entered the S&S Express Gas Station on Crockett loop and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. According to a press release, two black men entered the S&S Express gas station located in the 1500 block of East Loop 304 at about 11 p.m. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Wed
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Lloyd Edwards, Annie Edwards (Mar '13)
|Feb 7
|Ladiistallion
|2
|Rent House
|Jan 30
|Jbrodie93
|1
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|Good Citizen
|11
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC