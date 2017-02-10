Affidavit: Nacogdoches man molested underage girl in summer of 2016
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 56-year-old man Monday in connection to allegations that he molested an underage girl in the summer of 2016. Encarnacion Olivarez, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony indecency with a child by sexual contact charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Lloyd Edwards, Annie Edwards (Mar '13)
|Feb 7
|Ladiistallion
|2
|Rent House
|Jan 30
|Jbrodie93
|1
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec '16
|Bonds
|1
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC