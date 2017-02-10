Affidavit: Nacogdoches man molested underage girl in summer of 2016

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 56-year-old man Monday in connection to allegations that he molested an underage girl in the summer of 2016. Encarnacion Olivarez, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony indecency with a child by sexual contact charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.