Affidavit: Man sexually assaulted 7-year-old Nacogdoches boy multiple times
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old man Monday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy multiple times in the period from March 2015 to March 2016. James Michael Baker, of Round Rock, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail Monday morning on two first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child charges.
