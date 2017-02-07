Affidavit: ACSO sergeant catches Naco...

Affidavit: ACSO sergeant catches Nacogdoches man in act of sexually assaulting girl in car

An Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested a 19-year-old man on a felony sexual assault of a child charge after he allegedly caught the young man in the act of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl in the back seat of a car Friday. Andrew Jordan Preciado, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a felony sexual assault of a child charge.

