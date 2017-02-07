Affidavit: ACSO sergeant catches Nacogdoches man in act of sexually assaulting girl in car
An Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested a 19-year-old man on a felony sexual assault of a child charge after he allegedly caught the young man in the act of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl in the back seat of a car Friday. Andrew Jordan Preciado, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a felony sexual assault of a child charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Rent House
|Jan 30
|Jbrodie93
|1
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec '16
|Bonds
|1
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec '16
|eastsidenews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC