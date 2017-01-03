TTC?Approves $247.1M for Projects in Lufkin District
The Texas Transportation Commission approved more than $247.1 million in construction projects with $14.1 million in new projects located within the nine-county Lufkin District. An $11.2 million seal coating contract was approved that will include highway resurfacing in various locations throughout the Lufkin District.
