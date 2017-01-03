Sheriff's office: Nacogdoches man shot into neighbor's house near where baby was sleeping

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man on New Year's Day after he allegedly fired at least six rounds from an AR-style .223-caliber rifle into his neighbor's mobile home on County Road 822. Several of the rounds penetrated the area of the house where two adults and a baby were sleeping, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.