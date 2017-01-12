Proposed permit would allow 3 billion gallons to pumped from Angelina River a year
If the Angelina Neches River Authority has their way, a permit will be put in place that could pump over 3 billion gallons of water a year from the upper Angelina River Basin. "Allow us to use surface water from rivers and streams for the oil and gas industry over in the Haynesville Shale which is Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine, and Rusk County," said Kelly Holcomb, ANRA's director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|JULIO
|1,032
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Jan 4
|Darrin from sudbury
|29
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 31
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec '16
|eastsidenews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC