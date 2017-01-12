Proposed permit would allow 3 billion gallons to pumped from Angelina River a year

If the Angelina Neches River Authority has their way, a permit will be put in place that could pump over 3 billion gallons of water a year from the upper Angelina River Basin. "Allow us to use surface water from rivers and streams for the oil and gas industry over in the Haynesville Shale which is Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine, and Rusk County," said Kelly Holcomb, ANRA's director.

