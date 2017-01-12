NISD student arrested after gun, bullets found in backpack
Nacogdoches ISD police have arrested a 17-year-old student after a gun was found in his backpack, according to the police chief. Jaquaylin Dawone Session, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches Jail on a third-degree felony third-degree place where weapons prohibited.
