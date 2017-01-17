Nacogdoches women's rally participant...

Nacogdoches women's rally participants to Washington: "We're watching you"

Among the hundreds of women's marches and demonstrations held around the nation, there was one in Nacogdoches, where several hundred men, women and children participated. The large crowd surprised participants, but many said they found comfort in learning they weren't alone in East Texas when it comes to voicing 'women's rights are human rights'.

