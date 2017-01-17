Nacogdoches residents celebrate King's legacy, look to the future

The Monday morning rain showers could not keep Nacogdoches residents from gathering to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King was known for his non-violent protests during the Civil Rights movement. The Nacogdoches Progressive Leadership group preached the same message at Monday's event, which saw crowds march through downtown to the Nacogdoches County Courthouse to hear several speakers.

