Nacogdoches Police: Man killed in apparent home invasion
Around 11:35 p.m., Nacogdoches police officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Arthur Weaver Street. When officers arrived, they discovered one man had been shot and was deceased at the scene, according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|JULIO
|1,032
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Jan 4
|Darrin from sudbury
|29
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 31
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec '16
|eastsidenews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC