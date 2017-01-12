Nacogdoches Police: Man killed in app...

Nacogdoches Police: Man killed in apparent home invasion

Tuesday Jan 10

Around 11:35 p.m., Nacogdoches police officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Arthur Weaver Street. When officers arrived, they discovered one man had been shot and was deceased at the scene, according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.

