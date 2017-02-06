Nacogdoches PD: Traffic stop on loop results in 2 felony drug arrests, seizure of weed
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a two Houston residents Wednesday after a probable cause search conducted during a traffic stop turned up between five and 50 pounds of marijuana. Lauren Alondra Monic Johnson, 23, and Ellis Alvin Pink, 28, are both still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Rent House
|Jan 30
|Jbrodie93
|1
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec '16
|Bonds
|1
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec '16
|eastsidenews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC