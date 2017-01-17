Nacogdoches PD: Man tried to eat marijuana during traffic stop to destroy evidence
Nacogdoches Police officers arrested a 22-year-old man on a tampering with evidence charge after he allegedly tried to eat some marijuana during a traffic stop that occurred on Starr Avenue Sunday night. Kameron Dewayne Lovelace, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence charge.
