Nacogdoches PD: Man crashes into utility pole after short chase through town

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 42-year-old man on a felony evading charge early Monday morning after witnesses spotted him passed out in a car in the Taco Bell drive through, and then he led the NPD on a short chase before he crashed into a utility pole. Dustin Lee Jones, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches Jail on a state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle charge and a Class A misdemeanor driving while intoxicated - second charge.

