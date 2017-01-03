Nacogdoches PD: Man arrested on drug ...

Nacogdoches PD: Man arrested on drug charges ran, fought with officers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: KSWO

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man on numerous drug charges after they pulled him over for a traffic office on East Main Street, and he resisted arrest. Cordale O'Neal Arnold, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on two first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams charges, a second-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge, a state-jail felony evading arrest with a previous conviction charge, a Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa... Jan 4 Darrin from sudbury 29
Lufkin Cats Jan 1 Anonymous 1
Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) Dec 31 Good Citizen 11
Long time love Dec 27 Bonds 1
News Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16 Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
News Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel... Dec 10 eastsidenews 1
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,971 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC