Nacogdoches PD: Man arrested on drug charges ran, fought with officers

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man on numerous drug charges after they pulled him over for a traffic office on East Main Street, and he resisted arrest. Cordale O'Neal Arnold, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on two first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams charges, a second-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge, a state-jail felony evading arrest with a previous conviction charge, a Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams charge.

