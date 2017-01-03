Nacogdoches Memorial CEO resigns
The Nacogdoches County Hospital District Board of Directors announced today that they had accepted the resignation of chief executive officer Scott Street on Friday. "We are grateful to Scott Street for his two and a half years of service, his unique vision for improving hospital services and facilities and the energy he brought to the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Jan 4
|Darrin from sudbury
|29
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 31
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec 10
|eastsidenews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC