Nacogdoches man, woman, indicted for felony charges for hitting boy with belt, switch
Nacogdoches County law enforcement officers arrested a man and a woman Friday after they were indicted on felony injury to a child charges. Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested Ronald Kenshea Giles, 38, and Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Travesia Nashanedra Whitaker, 25. Both Nacogdoches residents were charged with state-jail felony injury to a child, and their bail was set at $2,500 each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent House
|Mon
|Jbrodie93
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Jan 23
|Darrin from sudbury
|30
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec '16
|Bonds
|1
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC