Nacogdoches man, woman, indicted for ...

Nacogdoches man, woman, indicted for felony charges for hitting boy with belt, switch

Monday Jan 23

Nacogdoches County law enforcement officers arrested a man and a woman Friday after they were indicted on felony injury to a child charges. Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested Ronald Kenshea Giles, 38, and Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Travesia Nashanedra Whitaker, 25. Both Nacogdoches residents were charged with state-jail felony injury to a child, and their bail was set at $2,500 each.

