Nacogdoches man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl hit with additional charge
An additional aggravated sexual assault of a child charge has been filed against a Nacogdoches man who was arrested last year in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl. According to the arrest affidavit, Alfredo Torres Reyes, 41, of Nacogdoches, also sexually assaulted the same girl while she was at a lake in San Augustine County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|8 hr
|Darrin from sudbury
|30
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 31
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec '16
|eastsidenews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC