Nacogdoches man accused of sexually a...

Nacogdoches man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl hit with additional charge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

An additional aggravated sexual assault of a child charge has been filed against a Nacogdoches man who was arrested last year in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl. According to the arrest affidavit, Alfredo Torres Reyes, 41, of Nacogdoches, also sexually assaulted the same girl while she was at a lake in San Augustine County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr HodaPharts 1,057
Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa... 8 hr Darrin from sudbury 30
Lufkin Cats Jan 1 Anonymous 1
Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) Dec 31 Good Citizen 11
Long time love Dec 27 Bonds 1
News Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16 Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
News Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel... Dec '16 eastsidenews 1
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Nacogdoches County was issued at January 23 at 9:32AM CST

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,677 • Total comments across all topics: 278,181,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC