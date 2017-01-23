Nacogdoches man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl hit with additional charge

An additional aggravated sexual assault of a child charge has been filed against a Nacogdoches man who was arrested last year in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl. According to the arrest affidavit, Alfredo Torres Reyes, 41, of Nacogdoches, also sexually assaulted the same girl while she was at a lake in San Augustine County.

