More
One person is in custody after law enforcement from Angelina and Nacogdoches counties were involved in a pursuit north of Nacogdoches. Sometime before 6 a.m. Monday, law enforcement responded to the area of U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. 259, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Jan 23
|Darrin from sudbury
|30
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 31
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec '16
|eastsidenews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC