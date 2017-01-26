More

Monday Jan 23 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

One person is in custody after law enforcement from Angelina and Nacogdoches counties were involved in a pursuit north of Nacogdoches. Sometime before 6 a.m. Monday, law enforcement responded to the area of U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. 259, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

