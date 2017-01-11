Lufkin man accused of trying to sexua...

Lufkin man accused of trying to sexually assault 'lifelong friend'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Lufkin man accused of inappropriately touching a friend of his while she was sleeping at his house in October. According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy spoke with a 22-year-old woman on Nov. 1, who said she had been assaulted by her lifelong friend while they were "hanging out" at his house, along with other friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Wang 1,014
Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa... Jan 4 Darrin from sudbury 29
Lufkin Cats Jan 1 Anonymous 1
Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) Dec 31 Good Citizen 11
Long time love Dec 27 Bonds 1
News Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16 Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
News Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel... Dec '16 eastsidenews 1
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,517 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC