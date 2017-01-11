Lufkin man accused of trying to sexually assault 'lifelong friend'
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Lufkin man accused of inappropriately touching a friend of his while she was sleeping at his house in October. According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy spoke with a 22-year-old woman on Nov. 1, who said she had been assaulted by her lifelong friend while they were "hanging out" at his house, along with other friends.
