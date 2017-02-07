Former SFA student accused of punchin...

Former SFA student accused of punching deputy gets indicted

Tuesday Jan 31

A Nacogdoches County grand jury has indicted a former Stephen F. Austin State University football player who is accused of punching a sheriff's deputy in the face back in October of 2016. Justin Michael Owens, 23, of Nacogdoches, was indicted on a third-degree felony assault of a public servant charge.

