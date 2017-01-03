First Alert: Light snow possible for ...

First Alert: Light snow possible for parts of East Texas

1 hr ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

We have the cold air already locked in place. With a disturbance tracking on top of the cold air, we will see some snow develop along the Red River overnight, before pushing south into areas along and north of Interstate 30 by daybreak.

