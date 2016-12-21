Whataburger locations offer several D...

Whataburger locations offer several December promotions to benefit East Texas Food Bank

Tuesday Dec 6

From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Whataburger locations below will have a food drive with proceeds benefitting the East Texas Food Bank. During the food drive, people who donate at least two non-perishable food items will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger.

Nacogdoches, TX

