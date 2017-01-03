Suspect in Nacogdoches shooting arrested in Lufkin
A joint investigation by numerous law enforcement agencies in Nacogdoches and Angelina counties resulted in the man suspected of shooting 36-year-old Keelin Menefee on Nov. 19 and leaving him lying in the middle of Eliza Street getting arrested in Lufkin Thursday night. Roy Denard Casey II, 21, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and a third-degree deadly conduct - discharge of a firearm.
