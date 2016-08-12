Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/...

Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16

There are 2 comments on the KTRE-TV Lufkin story from Thursday Dec 8, titled Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16. In it, KTRE-TV Lufkin reports that:

China Star at 4604 North Street: 17 demerits for evidence of smoking in the building, foods not kept covered and/or stored properly, one sharply dented can needed to be discarded, paper towels needed in all rest rooms, fly strips needed to be removed, scoops not kept in clean containers, and any floor, wall, or other area in food prep area that weren't smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired. North Food Mart at 5105 North Street: 13 demerits for hot water not working properly at one hand sink, soap needed at hand wash sink, test strips, needed, and ice scoop not kept in clean container.

4real4ev

Houston, TX

#1 Friday Dec 16
Chinese food is nasty you don't know what you eating.
Inquisitor

Sulphur Springs, TX

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
4real4ev wrote:
Chinese food is nasty you don't know what you eating.
What a grand display of ignorance.
