New hematologist, oncologist joins medical group
Dr. Dyanesh Ravindran, MD, FACP, a hematologist and medical oncologist, has joined the staff of Dignity Health Mercy Oncology Center. Ravindran, a diplomate board-certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology and Internal Medicine, has had his individual practice since 1998.
