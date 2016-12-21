New hematologist, oncologist joins me...

New hematologist, oncologist joins medical group

Tuesday Dec 20

Dr. Dyanesh Ravindran, MD, FACP, a hematologist and medical oncologist, has joined the staff of Dignity Health Mercy Oncology Center. Ravindran, a diplomate board-certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology and Internal Medicine, has had his individual practice since 1998.

