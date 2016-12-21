Nacogdoches' Nine Flags Christmas Par...

Nacogdoches' Nine Flags Christmas Parade canceled

Friday Dec 2 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Nacogdoches Area United Way officials have canceled the 2016 Nine Flags Christmas Parade due to the likelihood of severe weather conditions. The Nation Weather Center out of Shreveport' National Weather Center forecast predicts that we should expect 6 to 8 inches of rain with severe down pours.

