Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's help in finding assault suspect

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to a bulletin from Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers that was issued Friday, the wanted person is Roy Denard Casey II, 21. He is wanted on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, and his alias is "Little Roy."

