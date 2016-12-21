Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's help in finding assault suspect
There are 1 comment on the KPLC-TV Lake Charles story from Friday Dec 9, titled Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's help in finding assault suspect. In it, KPLC-TV Lake Charles reports that:
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to a bulletin from Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers that was issued Friday, the wanted person is Roy Denard Casey II, 21. He is wanted on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, and his alias is "Little Roy."
#1 Saturday Dec 10
don't start none want be none........
