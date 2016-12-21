Nacogdoches' Bert Rees Lighting Contest carries on beloved family tradition

Nacogdoches' Bert Rees Lighting Contest carries on beloved famil - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - If you have or see outdoor Christmas lights you like, take a picture and enter it in the Bert Rees Lighting Contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.