Lufkin police identifiy woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident

The Lufkin Police Department has released the name of a woman killed after she was hit by an SUV late Friday night. According to a preliminary police report, Elaine Stanley, 56, of Lufkin, left the Big's convenience store around 9:30 p.m. Police say she was crossing East Denman Ave. when she stepped into the path of a Ford Expedition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.